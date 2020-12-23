Hong Kong has so far secured 7.5 million shots from Sinovac and another 7.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong residents should be allowed to choose which Covid-19 vaccine they take, experts say
- Health care professionals believe giving people a choice will help build trust in the government’s coronavirus vaccination programme
- Dr Ho Pak-leung of HKU says if more than one type of Covid-19 vaccine is available, the public should be allowed to choose
