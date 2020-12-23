People wait for a bus in front of an Christmas advertisement in Central. Photo: Martin Chan People wait for a bus in front of an Christmas advertisement in Central. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong fourth wave: officials fear new strain of Covid-19 seen in UK may be in city as 53 new cases confirmed

  • Two students who earlier returned from Britain may have been infected with the fast-spreading coronavirus strain, authorities say
  • Police also hunting for woman who fled from compulsory quarantine at Penny’s Bay on Lantau Island

Kanis Leung and Christy Leung

Updated: 6:11pm, 23 Dec, 2020

