People wearing protective masks maintain social distancing while standing in line at a coronavirus testing center at Jat Min Chuen Estate earlier in the week. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong fourth wave: impromptu Covid-19 checkpoint greets residents of virus-hit housing estate on Christmas Eve, as Carrie Lam visits to inspect

  • The unannounced screening in Sha Tin, a first since the pandemic began, was set up without notice for fear asymptomatic residents might flee
  • Those living at the infected block of Jat Min Chuen estate must show they have been tested under a government programme or be screened at a nearby facility

Updated: 11:27am, 24 Dec, 2020

