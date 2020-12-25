Foreign passengers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport will now be expected to quarantine in an approved hotel for 21 days. Photo: Nora Tam
Holiday travel plans thrown into disarray as Hong Kong raises Covid-19 quarantine period to 21 days on night before Christmas
- Would-be travellers describe mental stress, financial pressure, as some plan to drop trips entirely after hearing the news
- While arrivals from mainland China, Macau and Taiwan are unaffected, low-risk countries such as Singapore not spared new regulations
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Foreign passengers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport will now be expected to quarantine in an approved hotel for 21 days. Photo: Nora Tam