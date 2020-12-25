Foreign passengers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport will now be expected to quarantine in an approved hotel for 21 days. Photo: Nora Tam Foreign passengers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport will now be expected to quarantine in an approved hotel for 21 days. Photo: Nora Tam
Foreign passengers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport will now be expected to quarantine in an approved hotel for 21 days. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Holiday travel plans thrown into disarray as Hong Kong raises Covid-19 quarantine period to 21 days on night before Christmas

  • Would-be travellers describe mental stress, financial pressure, as some plan to drop trips entirely after hearing the news
  • While arrivals from mainland China, Macau and Taiwan are unaffected, low-risk countries such as Singapore not spared new regulations

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Danny LeeGigi ChoyRachel Yeo
Danny Lee , Gigi Choy and Rachel Yeo

Updated: 12:34pm, 25 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Foreign passengers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport will now be expected to quarantine in an approved hotel for 21 days. Photo: Nora Tam Foreign passengers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport will now be expected to quarantine in an approved hotel for 21 days. Photo: Nora Tam
Foreign passengers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport will now be expected to quarantine in an approved hotel for 21 days. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE