The Ming Yan Lau block has been hit by coronavirus cases. Photo: Xiaomei Chen The Ming Yan Lau block has been hit by coronavirus cases. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong fourth wave: surprise checkpoint at coronavirus-hit housing block uncovers 76 residents who violated testing order

  • Authorities had set up a temporary cordon at the Ming Yan Lau block of Sha Tin’s Jat Min Chuen estate and checked more than 1,900 residents on Thursday
  • Non-compliant residents received a warning and testing was arranged for them

Updated: 9:13pm, 25 Dec, 2020

