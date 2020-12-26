Residents line up for Covid-19 testing in Hong Kong’s Ngau Tau Kok. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Residents line up for Covid-19 testing in Hong Kong’s Ngau Tau Kok. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong fourth wave: about 60 new Covid-9 cases expected, appointment system, digital record for vaccinations to be rolled out

  • Technology minister Alfred Sit says digital push under immunisation drive expected by end of January, with users able to choose vaccine type and book two slots in one go
  • Vaccination records will be kept in a centralised digital system

Gigi Choy
Updated: 12:03pm, 26 Dec, 2020

