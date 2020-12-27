One of the robotic dogs deployed by the Geotechnical Engineering Office to collect data on potential landslides. Photo: Handout One of the robotic dogs deployed by the Geotechnical Engineering Office to collect data on potential landslides. Photo: Handout
Robotic dogs, ‘Smart Barriers’ among new landslide prevention measures touted by outgoing head of Hong Kong’s Geotechnical Engineering Office

  • The robotic dogs are equipped with high definition cameras and lidar sensors, and help engineers gather data in adverse conditions
  • The ‘Smart Barriers’, meanwhile, can consolidate as much data in a month as human engineers can gather in half a year

Thomas Shum

Updated: 7:00am, 27 Dec, 2020

