One of the robotic dogs deployed by the Geotechnical Engineering Office to collect data on potential landslides. Photo: Handout
Robotic dogs, ‘Smart Barriers’ among new landslide prevention measures touted by outgoing head of Hong Kong’s Geotechnical Engineering Office
- The robotic dogs are equipped with high definition cameras and lidar sensors, and help engineers gather data in adverse conditions
- The ‘Smart Barriers’, meanwhile, can consolidate as much data in a month as human engineers can gather in half a year
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
