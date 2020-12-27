Hongkongers will have to wait until strong winds disperse the contaminants. Photo: Winson Wong
Parts of Hong Kong suffer serious air pollution, with smog likely to remain at least for another day
- Three of the city’s 18 air quality monitoring stations register ‘serious’ levels of pollution, while several others record ‘very high’ or ‘high’ levels
- Airstream carrying high levels of contaminants not produced locally is blowing into city, Environmental Protection Department says
Topic | Hong Kong air pollution
