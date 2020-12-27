Hongkongers will have to wait until strong winds disperse the contaminants. Photo: Winson Wong Hongkongers will have to wait until strong winds disperse the contaminants. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Parts of Hong Kong suffer serious air pollution, with smog likely to remain at least for another day

  • Three of the city’s 18 air quality monitoring stations register ‘serious’ levels of pollution, while several others record ‘very high’ or ‘high’ levels
  • Airstream carrying high levels of contaminants not produced locally is blowing into city, Environmental Protection Department says

Topic |   Hong Kong air pollution
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 9:20pm, 27 Dec, 2020

