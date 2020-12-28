More residents of Choi Wan Estate in Ngau Chi Wan will be required to test for Covid-19 soon. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong fourth wave: Covid-19 in sewage samples leads to mandatory testing for residents of public housing block, as city expects more than 60 new cases
- All residents of 731 flats at Fung Chak House in Choi Wan (II) Estate – as well as recent visitors – to be screened
- The samples, taken across four days in late December, were collected as part of a testing scheme that kicked off amid third wave of infections
