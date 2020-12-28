More residents of Choi Wan Estate in Ngau Chi Wan will be required to test for Covid-19 soon. Photo: Felix Wong More residents of Choi Wan Estate in Ngau Chi Wan will be required to test for Covid-19 soon. Photo: Felix Wong
More residents of Choi Wan Estate in Ngau Chi Wan will be required to test for Covid-19 soon. Photo: Felix Wong

Coronavirus pandemic: All stories

Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong fourth wave: Covid-19 in sewage samples leads to mandatory testing for residents of public housing block, as city expects more than 60 new cases

  • All residents of 731 flats at Fung Chak House in Choi Wan (II) Estate – as well as recent visitors – to be screened
  • The samples, taken across four days in late December, were collected as part of a testing scheme that kicked off amid third wave of infections

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo and Victor Ting

Updated: 1:04pm, 28 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
More residents of Choi Wan Estate in Ngau Chi Wan will be required to test for Covid-19 soon. Photo: Felix Wong More residents of Choi Wan Estate in Ngau Chi Wan will be required to test for Covid-19 soon. Photo: Felix Wong
More residents of Choi Wan Estate in Ngau Chi Wan will be required to test for Covid-19 soon. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE