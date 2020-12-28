Pedestrians bundled up for cool weather in Hong Kong’s Central district. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Pedestrians bundled up for cool weather in Hong Kong’s Central district. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong Observatory predicts chilly start to 2021, with low of just 7 degrees Celsius on New Year’s Eve

  • A cold front headed towards the southern coast of China should bring patchy rain and a significant dip in temperature on Wednesday and Thursday
  • By the weekend, lows should tick up slightly to around 10 degrees

Christy Leung
Updated: 12:56pm, 28 Dec, 2020

