Tung Tau Estate in Wong Tai Sin was among the sites where coronavirus cases were detected. Photo: Felix Wong

Coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: how Hongkongers can safeguard their living environment in battle against Covid-19

  • Design issues at public housing estates have increasingly become a cause for concern as more residential blocks have been hit by Covid-19 outbreaks
  • Experts say ensuring proper ventilation and natural lighting in rooms, and routine maintenance of drainage systems can keep living spaces healthy

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Thomas Shum

Updated: 11:18am, 29 Dec, 2020

