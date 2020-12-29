Tung Tau Estate in Wong Tai Sin was among the sites where coronavirus cases were detected. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: how Hongkongers can safeguard their living environment in battle against Covid-19
- Design issues at public housing estates have increasingly become a cause for concern as more residential blocks have been hit by Covid-19 outbreaks
- Experts say ensuring proper ventilation and natural lighting in rooms, and routine maintenance of drainage systems can keep living spaces healthy
