Workers in protective gear clean Shu Kuk Street and King's Road outside Maylun Apartment in North Point, where Fook Wai Ching She Buddhist Worship Hall is located. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Workers in protective gear clean Shu Kuk Street and King's Road outside Maylun Apartment in North Point, where Fook Wai Ching She Buddhist Worship Hall is located. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Workers in protective gear clean Shu Kuk Street and King's Road outside Maylun Apartment in North Point, where Fook Wai Ching She Buddhist Worship Hall is located. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

Coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

From temples to dance halls, Covid-19 clusters cut across every level of Hong Kong society in 2020

  • An outbreak that saw dock workers fall ill while sharing makeshift dormitories was just one example of how the virus showed Hongkongers hidden sides of the city
  • Bars, meanwhile, saw some of the earliest clusters, as musicians who worked multiple venues fell prey to the virus in March

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung and Thomas Shum

Updated: 7:24am, 29 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers in protective gear clean Shu Kuk Street and King's Road outside Maylun Apartment in North Point, where Fook Wai Ching She Buddhist Worship Hall is located. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Workers in protective gear clean Shu Kuk Street and King's Road outside Maylun Apartment in North Point, where Fook Wai Ching She Buddhist Worship Hall is located. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Workers in protective gear clean Shu Kuk Street and King's Road outside Maylun Apartment in North Point, where Fook Wai Ching She Buddhist Worship Hall is located. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE