Workers in protective gear clean Shu Kuk Street and King's Road outside Maylun Apartment in North Point, where Fook Wai Ching She Buddhist Worship Hall is located. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus pandemic
From temples to dance halls, Covid-19 clusters cut across every level of Hong Kong society in 2020
- An outbreak that saw dock workers fall ill while sharing makeshift dormitories was just one example of how the virus showed Hongkongers hidden sides of the city
- Bars, meanwhile, saw some of the earliest clusters, as musicians who worked multiple venues fell prey to the virus in March
