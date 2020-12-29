Residents of Fung Chak House at Choi Wan (II) Estate in Wong Tai Sin have been ordered to be tested for Covid-19. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong fourth wave: more than 50 Covid-19 cases expected, sewage monitoring system raises hope for new policies
- Pilot scheme picked up sustained traces of the coronavirus in a housing block for the first time, prompting mandatory testing
- Fung Chak House samples were the first to continuously test positive over different days
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Residents of Fung Chak House at Choi Wan (II) Estate in Wong Tai Sin have been ordered to be tested for Covid-19. Photo: Felix Wong