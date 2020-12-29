Residents of Fung Chak House at Choi Wan (II) Estate in Wong Tai Sin have been ordered to be tested for Covid-19. Photo: Felix Wong Residents of Fung Chak House at Choi Wan (II) Estate in Wong Tai Sin have been ordered to be tested for Covid-19. Photo: Felix Wong
Residents of Fung Chak House at Choi Wan (II) Estate in Wong Tai Sin have been ordered to be tested for Covid-19. Photo: Felix Wong

Coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong fourth wave: more than 50 Covid-19 cases expected, sewage monitoring system raises hope for new policies

  • Pilot scheme picked up sustained traces of the coronavirus in a housing block for the first time, prompting mandatory testing
  • Fung Chak House samples were the first to continuously test positive over different days

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zoe Low
Victor Ting and Zoe Low

Updated: 3:42pm, 29 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents of Fung Chak House at Choi Wan (II) Estate in Wong Tai Sin have been ordered to be tested for Covid-19. Photo: Felix Wong Residents of Fung Chak House at Choi Wan (II) Estate in Wong Tai Sin have been ordered to be tested for Covid-19. Photo: Felix Wong
Residents of Fung Chak House at Choi Wan (II) Estate in Wong Tai Sin have been ordered to be tested for Covid-19. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE