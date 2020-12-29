The CUHK Medical Centre in Sha Tin is the first private teaching hospital wholly owned by a university, and expected to begin operations on January 6. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Hong Kong fourth wave: new private hospital under Chinese University to ease burden on public sector by accepting Covid-19 patients
- CUHK Medical Centre in Sha Tin expected to begin operations on January 6 and will require inpatients and those coming for day procedures to be tested for coronavirus
- Preparation work under way to convert two floors of wards to take in Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms
The CUHK Medical Centre in Sha Tin is the first private teaching hospital wholly owned by a university, and expected to begin operations on January 6. Photo: SCMP