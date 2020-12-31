The availability of reasonably priced hotel rooms appears to have plummeted recently. Photo: Felix Wong The availability of reasonably priced hotel rooms appears to have plummeted recently. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong fourth wave: lack of affordable hotel rooms, cost of extra week in coronavirus quarantine have left travellers stuck overseas

  • The high costs facing those trying to get into the city has mostly affected domestic workers and Hongkongers overseas for the holidays
  • While the government says capacity at designated hotels is ‘largely adequate’, availability of rooms for less than HK$700 a night is vanishingly small

Ethan Paul
Updated: 8:40am, 31 Dec, 2020

