The first of millions of Covid-19 vaccine jabs are expected to arrive in Hong Kong in early 2021. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic
Covid-19 vaccines in Hong Kong: how soon will the shots be available, and what are the possible side effects?
- A timetable for vaccination is yet to be fixed, but delivery of the first batch of 1 million jabs from Sinovac – originally expected in January – could be delayed
- Infectious disease expert Yuen Kwok-yung says the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine offers a better protection, while Sinovac shots seem to be the safest
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The first of millions of Covid-19 vaccine jabs are expected to arrive in Hong Kong in early 2021. Photo: AFP