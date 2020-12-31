The first of millions of Covid-19 vaccine jabs are expected to arrive in Hong Kong in early 2021. Photo: AFP The first of millions of Covid-19 vaccine jabs are expected to arrive in Hong Kong in early 2021. Photo: AFP
The first of millions of Covid-19 vaccine jabs are expected to arrive in Hong Kong in early 2021. Photo: AFP

Coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Covid-19 vaccines in Hong Kong: how soon will the shots be available, and what are the possible side effects?

  • A timetable for vaccination is yet to be fixed, but delivery of the first batch of 1 million jabs from Sinovac – originally expected in January – could be delayed
  • Infectious disease expert Yuen Kwok-yung says the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine offers a better protection, while Sinovac shots seem to be the safest

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 1:06pm, 31 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The first of millions of Covid-19 vaccine jabs are expected to arrive in Hong Kong in early 2021. Photo: AFP The first of millions of Covid-19 vaccine jabs are expected to arrive in Hong Kong in early 2021. Photo: AFP
The first of millions of Covid-19 vaccine jabs are expected to arrive in Hong Kong in early 2021. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE