Swab samples are collected at a mobile Covid-19 testing point at Fung Chak House in Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Felix Wong Swab samples are collected at a mobile Covid-19 testing point at Fung Chak House in Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong fourth wave: city expects around 70 new coronavirus cases on New Year’s Eve as mandatory testing begins for some

  • Tens of thousands of residents living in 43 buildings have been given until Monday to report for virus screenings
  • The city also saw its tally of coronavirus fatalities grow on Thursday with the death of a 77-year-old man who suffered from chronic illness

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 3:57pm, 31 Dec, 2020

