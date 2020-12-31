Swab samples are collected at a mobile Covid-19 testing point at Fung Chak House in Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong fourth wave: city expects around 70 new coronavirus cases on New Year’s Eve as mandatory testing begins for some
- Tens of thousands of residents living in 43 buildings have been given until Monday to report for virus screenings
- The city also saw its tally of coronavirus fatalities grow on Thursday with the death of a 77-year-old man who suffered from chronic illness
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Swab samples are collected at a mobile Covid-19 testing point at Fung Chak House in Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Felix Wong