Neither cold weather nor Covid-19 fears kept Hongkongers from travelling to Tai Mo Shan to watch the New Year’s Day sunrise. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong fourth wave: with more than 40 coronavirus cases expected, expert warns holiday gatherings could lead to spike
- As crowds gathered across city to mark New Year’s Eve, doctor cautions recent week of holiday celebrations could carry a price
- Gatherings were spotted in areas ranging from the promenade in Tsim Sha Tsui to the city’s highest peak, Tai Mo Shan
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Neither cold weather nor Covid-19 fears kept Hongkongers from travelling to Tai Mo Shan to watch the New Year’s Day sunrise. Photo: Winson Wong