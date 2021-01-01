Children are seen wearing masks in Hong Kong in January last year, as residents began adopting protective coverings before much of the world. Photo: Edmond So
Year in Review 2020
From ‘explosive outbreak’ to endless social distancing and vaccines: Hong Kong’s top 20 Covid-19 headlines of hope, despair
- Since the first coronavirus case was reported in Hong Kong last January, the city has fought the pandemic all year, and is now in its fourth wave of infections
- Residents have coped with loosening and tightening of social-distancing rules, but uncertainty looms as a new strain puts the world on edge
Topic | Year in Review 2020
Children are seen wearing masks in Hong Kong in January last year, as residents began adopting protective coverings before much of the world. Photo: Edmond So