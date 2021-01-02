Residents queue for Covid-19 testing at a specimen collection station at Ping Shek Estate following a number of confirmed cases there. Photo: Winson Wong Residents queue for Covid-19 testing at a specimen collection station at Ping Shek Estate following a number of confirmed cases there. Photo: Winson Wong
Residents queue for Covid-19 testing at a specimen collection station at Ping Shek Estate following a number of confirmed cases there. Photo: Winson Wong

Coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong may pull in other government departments to help with pandemic efforts, adviser says, as city faces 40 new Covid-19 cases

  • A government adviser told a radio programme on Saturday that the customs and immigration departments may be brought in to help collect test samples
  • The revelation came as the city was facing 40 new coronavirus cases, potentially a new low in the city’s ongoing fourth wave

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Victor Ting

Updated: 2:19pm, 2 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents queue for Covid-19 testing at a specimen collection station at Ping Shek Estate following a number of confirmed cases there. Photo: Winson Wong Residents queue for Covid-19 testing at a specimen collection station at Ping Shek Estate following a number of confirmed cases there. Photo: Winson Wong
Residents queue for Covid-19 testing at a specimen collection station at Ping Shek Estate following a number of confirmed cases there. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE