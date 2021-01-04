(From left) Sally Chiu, educational psychologist at the Hong Chi Association; Professor Benny Zee, director of the centre for clinical research and biostatistics at Chinese University; and Maria Lai, centre assistant director. Photo: Winson Wong
Wellness
Hong Kong researchers claim breakthrough method can detect autism risk by scanning back of eye
- Chinese University team studied retinal images taken with specialised cameras for physical signs found in eyes of children with the disorder
- The approach method promises a quick diagnostic tool that is up to 96 per cent accurate, but they need more test subjects to fully develop the technique
Topic | Wellness
(From left) Sally Chiu, educational psychologist at the Hong Chi Association; Professor Benny Zee, director of the centre for clinical research and biostatistics at Chinese University; and Maria Lai, centre assistant director. Photo: Winson Wong