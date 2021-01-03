Residents wearing face masks bundle up against the cold. Photo: Xinhua Residents wearing face masks bundle up against the cold. Photo: Xinhua
Ensuring all Hong Kong residents take coronavirus vaccine will be challenge, health expert says, as city faces ‘about 40’ new cases

  • Residents should not worry about the safety of the procured Covid-19 vaccines, Dr Thomas Tsang says
  • Three levels of control measures are in place to ensure campaign is safe, he notes

Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 3:29pm, 3 Jan, 2021

