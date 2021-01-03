Hong Kong has faced a chilly start to 2021, with temperatures plunging to 7 degrees Celsius on New Year’s Eve. Photo: Jonathan Wong Hong Kong has faced a chilly start to 2021, with temperatures plunging to 7 degrees Celsius on New Year’s Eve. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Winter monsoon likely to bring mercury down to 8 degrees Celsius in Hong Kong on Friday, Observatory says

  • Winter monsoon is expected to reach southern coast of China on Wednesday and gain strength later in the week, bringing cloudy and cold weather
  • Temperatures will remain low until January 12

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 5:22pm, 3 Jan, 2021

