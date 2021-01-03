About two in five young Hongkongers say they will not get the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Shutterstock About two in five young Hongkongers say they will not get the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Shutterstock
About two in five young Hongkongers say they will not get the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Shutterstock

Coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

About 40 per cent of Hong Kong’s young people averse to taking coronavirus vaccine shots: survey

  • Welfare group Youth New World interviewed 412 Hongkongers aged below 30 between December 23 and 31 as part of an online poll
  • Top three reasons cited by those who do not want to get the shots are doubts over effectiveness, worries about side effects and lack of choice

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 12:19am, 4 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
About two in five young Hongkongers say they will not get the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Shutterstock About two in five young Hongkongers say they will not get the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Shutterstock
About two in five young Hongkongers say they will not get the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE