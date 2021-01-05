The emergence of a new Covid-19 cluster at Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung could lead to a tightening of screening measures. Photo: Sam Tsang The emergence of a new Covid-19 cluster at Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung could lead to a tightening of screening measures. Photo: Sam Tsang
The emergence of a new Covid-19 cluster at Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung could lead to a tightening of screening measures. Photo: Sam Tsang

Coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong fourth wave: public hospitals could begin testing day patients for Covid-19 as city faces more than 30 new cases

  • The potential tightening of screening measures, subject of a Tuesday meeting, follows the emergence of a cluster at Princess Margaret Hospital
  • Likely candidates for the new screenings are patients believed at high risk as well as health care providers working in intensive care units

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung and Natalie Wong

Updated: 3:44pm, 5 Jan, 2021

