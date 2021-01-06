Hong Kong has seen a downward trend in Covid-19 infections, but strict control measures are still in place. Photo: Xinhua Hong Kong has seen a downward trend in Covid-19 infections, but strict control measures are still in place. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong has seen a downward trend in Covid-19 infections, but strict control measures are still in place. Photo: Xinhua

Coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong fourth wave: more than 20 new coronavirus cases expected, ‘command centre’ talks begin for contact tracing

  • New caseload, if confirmed, continues downward trend in infections after 32 the day before
  • Fourth round of mandatory screening for care home workers also commences

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zoe Low
Victor Ting and Zoe Low

Updated: 1:22pm, 6 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong has seen a downward trend in Covid-19 infections, but strict control measures are still in place. Photo: Xinhua Hong Kong has seen a downward trend in Covid-19 infections, but strict control measures are still in place. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong has seen a downward trend in Covid-19 infections, but strict control measures are still in place. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE