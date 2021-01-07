Sinovac employees work at a Covid-19 vaccine packaging plant on January 6. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong fourth wave: city facing more than 30 new coronavirus cases as Sinovac vaccine efficacy rates expected later
- Numbers for the mainland-developed vaccine, of which the city has purchased 1 million doses, were delayed last month as global data was consolidated
- Meanwhile, residents of Fung Chak House at Choi Wan (II) Estate are being asked to undergo testing a second time as sewage still found to contain Covid-19
