Sinovac employees work at a Covid-19 vaccine packaging plant on January 6. Photo: Xinhua Sinovac employees work at a Covid-19 vaccine packaging plant on January 6. Photo: Xinhua
Sinovac employees work at a Covid-19 vaccine packaging plant on January 6. Photo: Xinhua

Coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong fourth wave: city facing more than 30 new coronavirus cases as Sinovac vaccine efficacy rates expected later

  • Numbers for the mainland-developed vaccine, of which the city has purchased 1 million doses, were delayed last month as global data was consolidated
  • Meanwhile, residents of Fung Chak House at Choi Wan (II) Estate are being asked to undergo testing a second time as sewage still found to contain Covid-19

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chan Ho-himElizabeth Cheung
Chan Ho-him and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 1:46pm, 7 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Sinovac employees work at a Covid-19 vaccine packaging plant on January 6. Photo: Xinhua Sinovac employees work at a Covid-19 vaccine packaging plant on January 6. Photo: Xinhua
Sinovac employees work at a Covid-19 vaccine packaging plant on January 6. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE