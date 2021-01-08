Brazilian authorities have revealed testing resulted in a 78 per cent effectiveness rate for Sinovac Biotech’s vaccine. Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images Brazilian authorities have revealed testing resulted in a 78 per cent effectiveness rate for Sinovac Biotech’s vaccine. Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
Coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong fourth wave: coronavirus adviser praises Sinovac vaccine’s 78 per cent protection rate, though elderly not among those tested

  • Revealed hours earlier by Brazilian authorities, Professor David Hui said CoronaVac’s final-stage testing results were ‘quite desirable’
  • Comparing its efficacy rates against higher numbers for Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca-Oxford versions could lead to false conclusions, he added

Rachel YeoElizabeth Cheung
Rachel Yeo and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 2:59pm, 8 Jan, 2021

