Hong Kong residents stranded in Britain due to Covid-19 travel ban struggle over six-week journey home

  • Ban on Emirates flights from Dubai the latest blow to those stranded, trying to get back
  • Hong Kong’s tightened restrictions mean those returning must spend 42 nights in hotels

Ethan Paul
Updated: 10:16am, 10 Jan, 2021

Those planning to return to Hong Kong from Britain must spend three weeks in a another country before arriving in the city, where they will have to spend another three weeks in quarantine at a hotel. Photo: Reuters
