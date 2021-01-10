Coronavirus vaccination could start as early as February in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE/WEN
Hong Kong fourth wave: about 30 new coronavirus cases expected, as No 2 official confirms vaccination programme is on track
- Booking system to go live this month for first Hong Kong residents to get vaccinated from February at the earliest
- City’s daily caseload has hovered between 25 and 59 infections so far this year
