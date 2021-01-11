Hikers flocked last week to Lau Shui Heung Reservoir, which sits along one of the city’s most popular trails. Photo: Felix Wong Hikers flocked last week to Lau Shui Heung Reservoir, which sits along one of the city’s most popular trails. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong fourth wave: crowd-control measures proposed for city’s coronavirus fight; more than 40 new infections expected

  • Visitor limits for sites such as shopping centres, country parks and wet markets suggested by health experts ahead of Lunar New Year
  • Dr Leung Chi-chiu says interventions that could include extending mask-wearing rule needed to hasten the decline in new Covid-19 cases

Kathleen MagramoElizabeth Cheung
Updated: 3:07pm, 11 Jan, 2021

