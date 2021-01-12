A tiny neurostimulator developed by Polytechnic University researchers could help patients with spinal injuries avoid invasive surgeries. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Novel device developed by Hong Kong researchers could help patients with spinal injuries avoid invasive surgeries
- The new neurostimulator, developed by researchers at Polytechnic University, is small enough to be injected into a patient’s spine via a needle
- It is also powered by ultrasonic waves instead of conventional batteries, obviating the need for future surgeries to replace them
