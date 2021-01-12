A survey conducted by Chinese University researchers showed less than 40 per cent of Hongkongers were prepared to take vaccine shots. Photo: Shutterstock A survey conducted by Chinese University researchers showed less than 40 per cent of Hongkongers were prepared to take vaccine shots. Photo: Shutterstock
A survey conducted by Chinese University researchers showed less than 40 per cent of Hongkongers were prepared to take vaccine shots. Photo: Shutterstock

Coronavirus vaccine

Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong fourth wave: survey finds under 40 per cent willing to take coronavirus jab – far fewer than needed to protect population

  • Just 37.2 per cent of residents polled – about half that required – said they would take vaccine, citing fears of side effects, logistical difficulties
  • And while new information has become available since, researchers say there is no guarantee percentage will increase if survey is redone

Topic |   Coronavirus vaccine
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 6:20pm, 12 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A survey conducted by Chinese University researchers showed less than 40 per cent of Hongkongers were prepared to take vaccine shots. Photo: Shutterstock A survey conducted by Chinese University researchers showed less than 40 per cent of Hongkongers were prepared to take vaccine shots. Photo: Shutterstock
A survey conducted by Chinese University researchers showed less than 40 per cent of Hongkongers were prepared to take vaccine shots. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE