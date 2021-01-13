China’s CoronaVac shot was originally expected to arrive in Hong Kong in January. Photo: Reuters China’s CoronaVac shot was originally expected to arrive in Hong Kong in January. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong fourth wave: minister promises tough safety checks after Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine performs worse than expected in new study

  • All vaccines to undergo rigorous safety procedures before Hong Kong roll-out, says civil service minister
  • Patrick Nip believes sceptical attitudes uncovered in poll will change, as city prepares for February launch of inoculations

Kanis Leung
Updated: 2:29pm, 13 Jan, 2021

