Covid-19 testing is being conducted for residents of connected residential buildings in Jordan. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus pandemic
developing | Hong Kong fourth wave: more than 40 coronavirus cases expected, scramble to contain outbreak at old residential buildings
- Mandatory testing ordered a day earlier for residents and recent visitors to four interconnected tenement buildings in Jordan after 21 cases uncovered
- Resurgence in infections has led to daily case tally growing from 25 a week ago to 60 on Tuesday
