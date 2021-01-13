Covid-19 testing is being conducted for residents of connected residential buildings in Jordan. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Covid-19 testing is being conducted for residents of connected residential buildings in Jordan. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

developing | Hong Kong fourth wave: more than 40 coronavirus cases expected, scramble to contain outbreak at old residential buildings

  • Mandatory testing ordered a day earlier for residents and recent visitors to four interconnected tenement buildings in Jordan after 21 cases uncovered
  • Resurgence in infections has led to daily case tally growing from 25 a week ago to 60 on Tuesday

Victor Ting

Updated: 3:15pm, 13 Jan, 2021

