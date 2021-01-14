A decision on the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine could come as early as next week. Photo: Bloomberg A decision on the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine could come as early as next week. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine first to seek roll-out approval in Hong Kong

  • Government panel is expected to decide as early as Monday whether to recommend the US-German jab
  • Experts also say they will not jump to any conclusion on reports that the Sinovac vaccine is far less effective than previously suggested

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 7:25am, 14 Jan, 2021

