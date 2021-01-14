The Consumer Council has investigated the efficacy of brand-name disinfectant products, which have increased in prominence during the Covid-19 crisis. Photo: Dickson Lee The Consumer Council has investigated the efficacy of brand-name disinfectant products, which have increased in prominence during the Covid-19 crisis. Photo: Dickson Lee
The Consumer Council has investigated the efficacy of brand-name disinfectant products, which have increased in prominence during the Covid-19 crisis. Photo: Dickson Lee

Consumer protection in Hong Kong

Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong fourth coronavirus wave: vast majority of disinfectant products ‘less effective, far pricier’ than traditional virus-killing methods

  • Consumer Council finds 80 per cent of branded products on the market are no match for the performance of alcohol or bleach solutions against pathogens
  • That is despite multi-purpose sprays, which have been popular with shoppers during the Covid-19 crisis, being up to 20 times more expensive

Topic |   Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Ethan Paul
Ethan Paul

Updated: 4:57pm, 14 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Consumer Council has investigated the efficacy of brand-name disinfectant products, which have increased in prominence during the Covid-19 crisis. Photo: Dickson Lee The Consumer Council has investigated the efficacy of brand-name disinfectant products, which have increased in prominence during the Covid-19 crisis. Photo: Dickson Lee
The Consumer Council has investigated the efficacy of brand-name disinfectant products, which have increased in prominence during the Covid-19 crisis. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE