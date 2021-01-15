Hongkongers queue up for Covid-19 testing in the city’s Yau Ma Tei area. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong fourth wave: mandatory Covid-19 testing for thousands as city puts entire district under microscope following recent outbreak
- New approach will target more than 20 buildings in Yau Tsim Mong where at least one infection has been discovered
- The move follows the discovery earlier this week of a major virus outbreak in four interconnected tenements in Jordan
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hongkongers queue up for Covid-19 testing in the city’s Yau Ma Tei area. Photo: K. Y. Cheng