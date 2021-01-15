Hongkongers queue up for Covid-19 testing in the city’s Yau Ma Tei area. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hongkongers queue up for Covid-19 testing in the city’s Yau Ma Tei area. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hongkongers queue up for Covid-19 testing in the city’s Yau Ma Tei area. Photo: K. Y. Cheng

Coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong fourth wave: mandatory Covid-19 testing for thousands as city puts entire district under microscope following recent outbreak

  • New approach will target more than 20 buildings in Yau Tsim Mong where at least one infection has been discovered
  • The move follows the discovery earlier this week of a major virus outbreak in four interconnected tenements in Jordan

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Olga Wong
Olga Wong

Updated: 12:07pm, 15 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkongers queue up for Covid-19 testing in the city’s Yau Ma Tei area. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hongkongers queue up for Covid-19 testing in the city’s Yau Ma Tei area. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hongkongers queue up for Covid-19 testing in the city’s Yau Ma Tei area. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE