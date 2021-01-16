Dirt bike traces seen at Kai Kung Leng. Photo: Winson Wong
Conservation
Hong Kong fourth wave: surge in illegal dirt biking, hikers amid Covid-19 travel ban turns once-lush country park site into barren land
- Once covered with silver grass, the slopes of Kai Kung Leng in Lam Tsuen Country Park in the New Territories are now sandy and barren, with an increased risk of landslides
- NGO warns activities and wildfires could negate any reforestation efforts
Topic | Conservation
Dirt bike traces seen at Kai Kung Leng. Photo: Winson Wong