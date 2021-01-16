Hong Kong experts have said that more time might be needed to assess potential risks associated with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. Photo: AFP Hong Kong experts have said that more time might be needed to assess potential risks associated with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong experts have said that more time might be needed to assess potential risks associated with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. Photo: AFP

Hong Kong fourth wave: delays ‘not ruled out’ to coronavirus vaccination drive following reports of deaths in Norway

  • Norway has reported at least 23 deaths among people who had received their first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, one the three procured by Hong Kong
  • Advisers to the government’s inoculation campaign say more time may be needed to assess the potential risks associated with the jabs

Natalie Wong
Updated: 12:39pm, 16 Jan, 2021

