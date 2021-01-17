The boss of Hong Kong’s Elderly Commission has called for the city’s vaccine campaign in care homes to go ahead as planned. Photo: AFP The boss of Hong Kong’s Elderly Commission has called for the city’s vaccine campaign in care homes to go ahead as planned. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong fourth wave: Pfizer vaccine concern must not delay protecting elderly against Covid-19, says top government adviser, as city faces over 50 new cases

  • Deadly threat posed by the coronavirus outweighs current evidence of possible vaccine risks, says Elderly Commission chairman
  • Experts to meet on Monday to decide whether to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech jab, ahead of planned February roll-out and amid questions over Norway deaths

Victor Ting

Updated: 2:35pm, 17 Jan, 2021

