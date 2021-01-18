An elderly woman exits a coronavirus mobile testing station after undergoing a screening. Photo: EPA-EFE An elderly woman exits a coronavirus mobile testing station after undergoing a screening. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong fourth wave: mandatory Covid-19 testing of workers, not just residents, needed in Yau Tsim Mong, says health expert

  • Staff at restaurants, retail stores also need to be tested in order to break district’s silent transmission links, Dr Joseph Tsang says
  • The warning comes as the city is bracing for a large caseload a day after 80 preliminary-postive cases were discovered

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 11:29am, 18 Jan, 2021

