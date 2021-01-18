The Covid-19 vaccine co-developed by Pfizer has sought emergency-use approval in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
breaking | Coronavirus: Hong Kong panel recommends Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use, but seeks more information over Norway deaths
- Unanimous backing from experts will go before health secretary for final decision, paving way for mass inoculation drive from mid-February
- Panel chairman says vaccine’s benefits outweigh risks, but adds it will seek more information on Norway deaths
