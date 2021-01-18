A group of travellers arrive at the Ramada Grand View in North Point, one of the city’s designated quarantine hotels. Photo: Felix Wong A group of travellers arrive at the Ramada Grand View in North Point, one of the city’s designated quarantine hotels. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Share of affordable rooms at Hong Kong’s quarantine hotels set to increase when government updates list of designated facilities

  • While the total number of rooms available under the updated list of providers will decrease, the amount priced below HK$500 will more than double
  • The changes come after many Hongkongers abroad complained that the lack of affordable quarantine options had prevented them from returning to the city

Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 6:43pm, 18 Jan, 2021

