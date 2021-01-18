A group of travellers arrive at the Ramada Grand View in North Point, one of the city’s designated quarantine hotels. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: Share of affordable rooms at Hong Kong’s quarantine hotels set to increase when government updates list of designated facilities
- While the total number of rooms available under the updated list of providers will decrease, the amount priced below HK$500 will more than double
- The changes come after many Hongkongers abroad complained that the lack of affordable quarantine options had prevented them from returning to the city
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A group of travellers arrive at the Ramada Grand View in North Point, one of the city’s designated quarantine hotels. Photo: Felix Wong