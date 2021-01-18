Professor Ng Siew Chien, associate director of Chinese University’s Centre for Gut Microbiota Research. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus pandemic
Study finds 80 per cent of recovered Covid-19 patients in Hong Kong suffer from at least one lingering symptom, with gut bacteria playing critical role
- Researchers at Chinese University also say nearly a third suffer from more than three symptoms
- Imbalances in gut bacteria have been linked to the severity of the disease, which is a cause for concern as 40 per cent of the population suffers from the condition
