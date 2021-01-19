Mandatory Covid-19 testing will be stepped up in Hong Kong’s Jordan and Yau Ma Tei areas, Carrie Lam said on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong Mandatory Covid-19 testing will be stepped up in Hong Kong’s Jordan and Yau Ma Tei areas, Carrie Lam said on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Mandatory Covid-19 testing will be stepped up in Hong Kong’s Jordan and Yau Ma Tei areas, Carrie Lam said on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong

developing | Hong Kong fourth wave: Carrie Lam pledges stepped-up testing amid Covid-19 surge, says ‘no suggestion’ race or ethnicity have played role in recent spread

  • City leader’s comments come a day after a senior health official suggested ethnic minority communities were engaging in ‘behaviour that put them at risk’
  • Jordan, Yau Ma Tei will now be subject to expanded mandatory testing, while social-distancing measure to be extended beyond Thursday

Tony CheungJeffie Lam
Tony Cheung and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 12:32pm, 19 Jan, 2021

