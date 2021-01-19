A Lunar New Year flower market in Victoria Park last year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng A Lunar New Year flower market in Victoria Park last year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A Lunar New Year flower market in Victoria Park last year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng

Coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong Covid-19 fourth wave: Lunar New Year flower markets to proceed, but with crowd control, officials confirm in U-turn

  • Health minister says authorities have to balance fighting health crisis with the demand for flowers and preparations made by farmers for festive season
  • Staff will be tested, with infrared sensors at entrances and exits, and an alert system to indicate capacity

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy

Updated: 11:02pm, 19 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Lunar New Year flower market in Victoria Park last year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng A Lunar New Year flower market in Victoria Park last year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A Lunar New Year flower market in Victoria Park last year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE