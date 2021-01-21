Approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is expected in Hong Kong this week. Photo: AFP
exclusive | Coronavirus: Hong Kong set to approve BioNTech jab before end of week as deep-freeze storage facility selected
- Health secretary Sophia Chan could approve use of the vaccine this week, according to a source
- Kwai Chung warehouse, understood to be run by health care logistics firm, picked by vaccine supplier Fosun Pharma for storage
