Approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is expected in Hong Kong this week. Photo: AFP Approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is expected in Hong Kong this week. Photo: AFP
Approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is expected in Hong Kong this week. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

exclusive | Coronavirus: Hong Kong set to approve BioNTech jab before end of week as deep-freeze storage facility selected

  • Health secretary Sophia Chan could approve use of the vaccine this week, according to a source
  • Kwai Chung warehouse, understood to be run by health care logistics firm, picked by vaccine supplier Fosun Pharma for storage

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Elizabeth CheungDanny Lee
Elizabeth Cheung and Danny Lee

Updated: 8:05am, 21 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is expected in Hong Kong this week. Photo: AFP Approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is expected in Hong Kong this week. Photo: AFP
Approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is expected in Hong Kong this week. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE