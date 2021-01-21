The BioNTech vaccine has been recommended for use in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE The BioNTech vaccine has been recommended for use in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
The BioNTech vaccine has been recommended for use in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Explainer |
Coronavirus: how close is Hong Kong to rolling out its Covid-19 vaccination scheme?

  • An advisory panel this week recommended the BioNTech vaccine for use in Hong Kong but the health minister must still give her final approval
  • Factors such as availability, safety and efficacy of vaccines will determine how jabs are distributed to residents

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 10:00am, 21 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The BioNTech vaccine has been recommended for use in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE The BioNTech vaccine has been recommended for use in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
The BioNTech vaccine has been recommended for use in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE