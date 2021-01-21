Laboratory workers collect sewage samples in an area of Jordan area affected by an outbreak of coronavirus infections. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong fourth wave: city shifts testing of sewage samples to coronavirus-hit Yau Tsim Mong district
- Pilot scheme, which previously led to mandatory testing in the city’s Choi Hung Estate, examines waste for traces of Covid-19
- HKU Professor Yuen Kwok-yung, meanwhile, will probe false negative results involving a family living in Yau Tsim Mong
